Cognex (CGNX) Shareholder Marsico Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $992,350 as Share Price Declined; Holder Cohen Capital Management Has Raised Visa (V) Holding

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 19,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 103,768 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 83,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.29. About 168,245 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500.

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2090.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 25,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 26,510 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 1,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $171.42. About 2.60M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02 million and $414.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Gru LP invested 0.95% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Curbstone Fincl Management holds 5,134 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.85% or 340,485 shares. Edmp, a Florida-based fund reported 55,977 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks owns 101,504 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv holds 0% or 15 shares. Truepoint stated it has 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Catalyst Cap Ltd Com reported 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dodge And Cox holds 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 3,600 shares. Evergreen Capital Limited invested in 8,147 shares. Overbrook holds 36,865 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca owns 5.93% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 95,744 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 26,215 shares. Fin Mgmt Professionals accumulated 0% or 59 shares. Waddell Reed Fin reported 1.19% stake.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 107,627 shares to 492,202 shares, valued at $93.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 12,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,231 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 399,083 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated owns 2.59M shares. 115,992 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Intrust Bancorporation Na, a Kansas-based fund reported 6,543 shares. Copeland stated it has 0.5% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 2,117 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Co has 0% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Axa owns 2.05M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Sei Investments holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 249,279 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 3.77 million shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0.04% or 19,082 shares. Piedmont Invest invested in 0.03% or 16,669 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,750 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.07% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX).

