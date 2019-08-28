Cognex (CGNX) Shareholder Joho Capital Lowered Holding; As Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Share Price Rose, Glendon Capital Management LP Lifted Holding by $619,539

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 863,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.23M, down from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 23,717 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 206,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 778 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD; 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prediction of WMH in Migraine Using a BOLD-CVR Map; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold UAN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 0.68% more from 38.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc owns 5.57 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Glendon Cap Lp owns 2.07M shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) or 30,494 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc owns 13,755 shares. 29,388 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Global Invs. Cna Fincl reported 502,664 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 2.18M shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.98M shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 142,388 shares. Forbes J M & Llp invested in 14,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 15,000 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 65,714 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raging Mngmt Lc has invested 5.1% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Grp One Trading LP accumulated 1,000 shares.

More notable recent CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVR Partners: Significant Upside Given The Revival Of Nitrogen Fertilizer Prices – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CVR Partners to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CVR Partners Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Announces Cash Distribution of 14 Cents – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CVR Partners to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividends By The Numbers For April 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

More notable recent Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognex Sees Near-Term Weakness – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cognex Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognex Stock Gets a Bump on Better-Than-Expected Results – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cognex Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CGNX) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cognex Stock Plunged Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap accumulated 18,700 shares. Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). British Columbia Invest Mngmt stated it has 81,008 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fiera reported 903,639 shares stake. Verition Fund Lc reported 9,750 shares. First Republic Inv Management holds 5,414 shares. Great Lakes Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 12,639 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0% or 280 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 2.81M shares. Invesco holds 0.02% or 1.34 million shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset has 6,275 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource Inc has invested 0.04% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.06% stake. 39,209 were accumulated by Amalgamated Savings Bank. Dock Street Asset Management accumulated 155,637 shares or 2.7% of the stock.