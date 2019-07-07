Cognex (CGNX) Shareholder Harding Loevner LP Upped Its Position; Mason Hill Advisors Decreased Its Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Position as Stock Value Declined

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46M shares as the company’s stock declined 30.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.85. About 1.27M shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 53.71% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 88,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.12 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.57 million, up from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 1.34 million shares traded or 12.12% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 489,009 shares to 3.39M shares, valued at $263.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 24,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.78M shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Limited owns 1,400 shares. Riverbridge Lc owns 488,589 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.13% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 65,831 shares. Michigan-based Ls Inv Advisors has invested 0.04% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). 279,231 were reported by Manufacturers Life The. Bahl Gaynor invested in 0.01% or 12,240 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) holds 40 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 3,200 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Co accumulated 60 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Td Asset Mngmt invested in 52,371 shares. Korea Corporation reported 47,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stephens Invest Mgmt Gp Lc holds 900,792 shares.

