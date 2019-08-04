Cognex (CGNX) Shareholder Fiera Capital Has Upped Stake by $24.35 Million as Stock Value Declined; Edgestream Partners LP Has Lifted Position in Hollyfrontier (HFC)

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 31,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The hedge fund held 203,196 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01M, up from 171,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.13. About 2.56M shares traded or 27.36% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – NO REPORTED INJURIES AS A RESULT OF FIRE; HOWEVER, REFINERY’S ABILITY TO RECEIVE CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES HAS BEEN AFFECTED; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 116.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 487,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 903,639 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.96M, up from 416,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.03. About 1.55 million shares traded or 20.94% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 18,963 shares to 10,711 shares, valued at $738,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 5,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,570 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 36,906 shares to 5.26 million shares, valued at $360.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 86,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30M shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).