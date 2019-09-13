Cognex (CGNX) Shareholder Brown Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Tributary Capital Management Has Lowered Its Zebra Technologies Cl A (ZBRA) Holding by $334,400 as Stock Price Rose

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (ZBRA) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 10,600 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22 million, down from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $197.28. About 317,265 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 0.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 11,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 9.48M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $454.70 million, up from 9.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.05. About 842,570 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold CGNX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 148.34 million shares or 3.58% less from 153.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harding Loevner Lp invested in 0.54% or 2.47 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 43,800 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). 25,968 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc Incorporated. Boston Private Wealth stated it has 0.03% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Stephens Invest Management Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.83% or 916,459 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.13% or 1.10M shares. 176,380 were accumulated by Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 210,422 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 715,332 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv owns 49,987 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Tiverton Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $10.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4,180 shares to 64,164 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 12,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,381 shares, and cut its stake in Netscout Sys Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.27% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Corporation Nj has 2,480 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 0.04% or 3,149 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) reported 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Dupont holds 0.09% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 18,090 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Ptnrs has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.05% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Bnp Paribas Asset owns 249,062 shares. Andra Ap reported 28,100 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 10,759 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 0.04% or 203,278 shares. Broadview Ltd Com has 16,900 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research Incorporated reported 7,205 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.05% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Fdx Inc stated it has 6,665 shares.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 70,953 shares to 523,655 shares, valued at $25.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL) by 24,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & (NASDAQ:ULTA).