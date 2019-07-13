Cognex (CGNX) Shareholder Bellecapital International LTD Has Cut Holding by $564,000; Caterpillar (CAT) Valuation Declined While River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Trimmed Position by $1.91 Million

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 11,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 68,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.42. About 1.26M shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 29.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 14,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,524 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, down from 47,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.13B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.36. About 4.05M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 22/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES EAME UP 15%; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar names National Grid’s Andrew Bonfield as CFO; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAISED FULL-YEAR PROFIT PER SHARE OUTLOOK

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.32 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $41.17M for 44.19 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13,981 shares to 153,822 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd holds 50,888 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Gru accumulated 905,254 shares. Marsico Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.19% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 103,768 shares. Cleararc accumulated 4,388 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has invested 1.18% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Ftb Advsr has 1,304 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Llc has 466 shares. The Illinois-based Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Us Savings Bank De invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). First Manhattan invested in 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 262,380 shares. 12,170 are held by Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Incorporated. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 2,324 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 2,600 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl owns 854,575 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Burke & Herbert Savings Bank stated it has 0.47% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cullinan reported 3,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource has invested 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,907 shares. Mairs And Power Incorporated owns 7,040 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1,464 shares. Atwood Palmer accumulated 0.06% or 2,886 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 30,916 shares. Moreover, Nikko Asset Americas Inc has 0.2% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 56,249 shares. Sol Capital Management Co reported 0.22% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Ancora Ltd Liability accumulated 2,995 shares. Laffer Investments holds 0% or 19,734 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 211,428 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Gladius Mngmt Limited Partnership has 13,495 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 7,500 shares to 93,285 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR).

