Cognex (CGNX) Share Value Declined While Joho Capital Has Cut Position; Institute For Wealth Management Holds Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO)

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 32.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 8,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 35,946 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97 million, up from 27,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 33.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 646,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.70M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 629,965 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX)

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $451.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 7,238 shares to 47,672 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 84,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,651 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S R Schill And Associate reported 19,768 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Clal Enter Ltd invested 1.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hemenway Trust Llc holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 91,843 shares. Asset Management invested in 326,414 shares or 0.87% of the stock. North Star Asset, Wisconsin-based fund reported 74,355 shares. Cleararc Incorporated stated it has 63,838 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 0.45% or 21.41 million shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company holds 0.53% or 60,009 shares. Private Harbour Invest Mgmt And Counsel Ltd Liability Company owns 59,236 shares. Beacon Financial Group Incorporated invested 1.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stellar Capital Management Lc stated it has 32,422 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Legacy Ptnrs Incorporated accumulated 102,739 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc stated it has 562,407 shares. New England Inv & Retirement Grp invested in 0.41% or 18,585 shares.

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 53.33% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.45 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $35.84 million for 57.40 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.