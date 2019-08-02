Cognex (CGNX) Reaches $41.53 After 6.00% Down Move; Usca Ria Lifted Its Home Depot (HD) Position

Usca Ria Llc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 20.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Usca Ria Llc acquired 3,839 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Usca Ria Llc holds 22,818 shares with $4.38M value, up from 18,979 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $233.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $212.38. About 893,398 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report

The stock of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.34% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 497,640 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture SolutionsThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $7.09B company. It was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $39.04 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CGNX worth $425.22 million less.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26. Citigroup maintained the shares of HD in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Usca Ria Llc decreased Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) stake by 103,894 shares to 15,988 valued at $799,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 58,540 shares and now owns 129,466 shares. Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal Trust holds 150,026 shares. The California-based Gould Asset Ca has invested 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Beaumont Ptnrs Limited Company owns 7,257 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.78% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Twin Tree Management LP has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 81,149 are owned by Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tuttle Tactical reported 49,596 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability reported 1.23M shares stake. 28,566 were reported by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd. Markston International Ltd reported 50,478 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Rhode Island-based Washington Tru has invested 1.51% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Adage Capital Prns Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Benjamin F Edwards And, Missouri-based fund reported 22,639 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.17% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rockland holds 97,095 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Cognex Corporation shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com has 6,923 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 2.81M shares in its portfolio. 59,398 were reported by Amp Capital Invsts. State Street Corp reported 5.37M shares stake. 279,231 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Moreover, Blair William & Il has 0.01% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Swiss Bancorp owns 574,100 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 2.03M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 34,856 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Com has 232,578 shares. Mai invested in 4,000 shares. Moreover, Huntington Savings Bank has 0% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 82,394 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Lc has invested 0.36% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.09 billion. The firm offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. It has a 34.84 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include VisionPro, a software suite that provides various vision tools for programming; displacement sensors with vision software for use in 3D application; In-Sight vision systems that perform various vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; In-Sight vision sensors; ID products, which are used for reading codes that are applied on discrete items during the manufacturing process, as well as have applications in logistics automation for package sorting and distribution; DataMan barcode readers; barcode verifiers; vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications; and barcode scanning software development kits.

Among 2 analysts covering Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cognex Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs downgraded Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) rating on Tuesday, July 16. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $3600 target. The rating was maintained by Needham on Friday, February 15 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.