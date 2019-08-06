Cognex (CGNX) Market Valuation Declined While Pictet Asset Management LTD Trimmed Position by $25.48 Million; Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Trimmed Mastercard Cl A (MA) Holding by $401,850

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 40.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 509,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 748,994 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.09M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 1.37M shares traded or 6.10% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 1,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 46,255 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, down from 47,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $12.61 during the last trading session, reaching $256.84. About 6.49M shares traded or 83.34% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 654,896 shares to 3.47 million shares, valued at $47.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 sales for $28.36 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,165 shares to 62,990 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).