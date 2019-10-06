Cognex (CGNX) Holder Vident Investment Advisory Has Lifted Stake; Courage Capital Management Stake in Facebook (FB) Lowered by $2.37 Million

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 34,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 451,212 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.65 million, up from 416,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.23. About 399,161 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Rivals Chip Away at Google’s and Facebook’s U.S. Digital Ad Dominance, Data Show; 22/03/2018 – Campbell Brown, Facebook’s head of news, said that a threat to sue The Guardian would be a mistake; 21/03/2018 – Understanding the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Story: QuickTake; 05/04/2018 – OpenSecrets.org: SCOOP: As the 2016 election wound down, a #DarkMoney group created targeted ads for Facebook & Google with an; 26/04/2018 – Facebook promises UK more transparency on political adverts; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 11/05/2018 – Congress finally published all of the political Facebook ads purchased by Russian groups hoping to sow discord before and after the 2016 U.S. election; 09/03/2018 – CAFC: EVERYMD.COM LLC v. FACEBOOK INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2105 – 2018-03-09; 04/05/2018 – Facebook Is Said to Research Ad-Free Subscription-Based Version; 20/03/2018 – Massachusetts, New York send letter to Facebook demanding documents

