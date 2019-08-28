Cognex (CGNX) Holder Neuberger Berman Group Lowered Its Holding; As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Were Volatile, Yakira Capital Management Has Raised by $12.89 Million Its Position

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 265.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81M, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 62,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 3.37M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.23M, down from 3.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.34. About 428,247 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) accumulated 37,390 shares. 19,339 are owned by Gw Henssler And Associates Ltd. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp Inc (Ca) reported 40 shares stake. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Amp Capital has invested 0.02% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 26,218 shares. 90,843 were reported by Mason Street Advsr Llc. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 0% or 19,663 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 5,407 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has 21,995 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.75M were reported by Bamco Inc. 18,700 are held by Andra Ap. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.03% or 268,280 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Asset Mgmt Lc owns 14,500 shares.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 69,869 shares to 217,879 shares, valued at $17.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 607,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 High-Growth AI Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognex Stock Gets a Bump on Better-Than-Expected Results – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Cognex Stock Plunged Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cognex Corporation (CGNX) CEO Robert Willett on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cognex Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CGNX) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Company invested in 3,132 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Finance In stated it has 5,526 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 10,062 shares. 255,167 are owned by Twin Securities. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 100 shares. Maryland-based Fort Lp has invested 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Arcadia Invest Mi stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Counsel stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Westfield Capital Mgmt Co Limited Partnership accumulated 60,656 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 78,123 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moab Capital Partners Limited Liability Corp owns 79,290 shares for 3.43% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 2.00 million shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 14.36M shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited accumulated 1,878 shares. 363,765 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P.

More important recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Fundamental Bull Case For MongoDB: 216% Upside – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 24,000 shares to 268,137 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,343 shares, and cut its stake in Reaves Util Income Fd (UTG).