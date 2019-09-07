Cognex (CGNX) Holder Marsico Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $992,350 as Stock Value Declined; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Value Rose, Lau Associates Boosted Holding by $324,700

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.42M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 13/04/2018 – Goldman banker to take over […]; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: DRIVERS OF CLIENT ACTIVITY ARE DIFFERENT THAN 2015; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card; 27/03/2018 – TPG Credit Arm Chasing More Spotify-Like Deals With Goldman Hire; 15/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 03/05/2018 – BI UK: Goldman Sachs has hired a senior chemicals banker from Barclays; 14/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IT CONTINUES TO EXPECT BROAD U.S. DOLLAR WEAKNESS, EMERGING CURRENCIES TO OUTPERFORM IN 2018 AMID MARKET’S PROTECTIONISM CONCERNS; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Cuts Hong Kong Exchange Target on China CDRs Competition; 19/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS EXPECTS U.S. 10-YEAR YIELD TO TOP OUT AT 3.6 PCT AT THE END OF 2019, FED FUNDS RATE TO PLATEAU AT 3.38 PCT

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 19,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 103,768 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 83,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 826,462 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 44,377 shares. Boston has invested 0.23% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hollencrest Cap Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Northeast Inv Mgmt owns 38,407 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Old National Comml Bank In has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Com holds 0% or 114 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth holds 0.04% or 4,229 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). California-based Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Howe & Rusling Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bbr Ltd Liability stated it has 42,809 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 2.59% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 46,624 shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Will Happen If Buybacks Are Banned? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Not the Way to Start September – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Dow Sinks as Trade Jitters, Growth Worries Slam Markets Again – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $194.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciitgroup Inc by 7,855 shares to 8,500 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares Tr (IWM) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,164 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Limited Com accumulated 9,671 shares. Advisory reported 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Panagora Asset reported 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Alps has 10,065 shares. Carroll Associates stated it has 209 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 0.07% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 122,667 shares. Mai Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 55,859 shares stake. First LP owns 7,161 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 694,707 are held by Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Llc. Shell Asset holds 0.1% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) or 92,904 shares. Cap Research Global Invsts reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Ent Corporation has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 120 shares stake. Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 0.03% or 574,100 shares.