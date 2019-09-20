Cognex (CGNX) Holder Harding Loevner LP Has Lowered Its Position by $30.35 Million as Share Price Declined; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Stake in Cbs Cl B (CBS) as Share Value Rose

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp Cl B (CBS) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 69,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 298,578 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.90 million, up from 229,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.29. About 1.24 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 18/05/2018 – 23 WIFR: BREAKING: CBS affiliate KHOU reports several dead in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas; 22/05/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS INTENDS TO CHALLENGE PURPORTED BYLAW AMENDMENTS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Karen Tumulty: BREAKING: Charlie Rose’s misconduct was widespread at CBS and three managers were warned, investigation finds; 25/04/2018 – Viacom forecasts growth rebound in U.S. ad sales, affiliate revenue; 05/04/2018 – Drobo to Showcase Award Winning Storage Solutions at NAB 2018; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS HAD NO INTENTION OF REPLACING CBS BOARD OR “FORCING A DEAL THAT WAS NOT SUPPORTED BY BOTH COMPANIES”; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 17/05/2018 – CBS LOSES BID TO BLOCK REDSTONE FAMILY CONTROL DEFENSE MOVES; 08/04/2018 – TREASURY SECRETARY STEVEN MNUCHIN SPEAKS ON CBS

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 645,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.61 million, down from 3.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $49.58. About 331,491 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 53.33% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.45 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $36.04 million for 59.02 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 520,417 shares to 520,728 shares, valued at $133.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 550,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CGNX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 148.34 million shares or 3.58% less from 153.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.07% or 61,674 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Nuveen Asset Management Lc has 640,530 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0.01% or 440 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Llc has 58,823 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ftb reported 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Piedmont Investment Advsrs owns 28,592 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 116,299 shares stake. Whittier Trust Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 150 shares. 107,833 are owned by Prudential Fincl Incorporated. Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 0.06% or 262,891 shares. Conestoga Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 0.05% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc holds 862,929 shares. Moreover, Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corporation Mi has 0.34% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 25,801 shares. Cannell Peter B, a New York-based fund reported 22,100 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson holds 750 shares. Advent Cap De holds 0% or 5,019 shares in its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsrs holds 1.69% or 190,908 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited reported 648,507 shares. Boston reported 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.05% stake. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 5,929 shares. Lpl Fincl invested in 0.01% or 54,747 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs Inc owns 0.11% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 17,189 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 3 shares. National Pension Ser has 0.08% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Wellington Group Llp reported 10,570 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 8,514 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 696,008 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Philadelphia Trust invested in 1.63% or 371,078 shares.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 86,274 shares to 183,949 shares, valued at $7.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,526 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS).