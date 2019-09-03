Cognex (CGNX) Holder Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Decreased Stake; Bkd Wealth Advisors Increased United Parcel Service (UPS) Position

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 84.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 9,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 19,691 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 10,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.21M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A+’ On Gallatin Cnty SD #27, MT GO Bnds

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 83,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 781,597 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.75M, down from 864,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 638,404 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 31,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 13,300 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg has 0.2% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 954,666 shares. Northern Trust Corp has 0.02% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). 7,202 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Mkts. Country Trust Commercial Bank owns 73 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Advisory Svcs Ntwk, Georgia-based fund reported 712 shares. 51 are owned by Ent Financial Service. De Burlo Grp reported 18,200 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 260,515 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Louisiana-based Iberiabank Corp has invested 0.04% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). France-based Natixis has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Shelton stated it has 623 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 53.33% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.45 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $34.45 million for 53.67 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 1.70 million shares to 11.28M shares, valued at $133.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 1.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation reported 448,973 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru stated it has 161,814 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Moreover, Miller Howard Investments has 0.14% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Yorktown And Rech owns 25,000 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma holds 1,839 shares. Kentucky Retirement has 0.33% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 30,429 shares. Duncker Streett And Co Inc holds 555 shares. Fayez Sarofim invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 7,800 shares. Stephens Invest Mgmt Group has 869 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vista Cap Prtn has invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Franklin Inc owns 8.75 million shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Magnetar Financial Llc holds 0.02% or 6,205 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Markets reported 0.24% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Stellar Cap Ltd Llc holds 19,775 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 58,746 shares to 77,646 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 21,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,348 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

