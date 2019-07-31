Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) Reaches $64.07 52-Week High; Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Raised Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding By $109.81 Million

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 1125.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hsbc Holdings Plc acquired 1.39M shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 2.86%. The Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 1.51M shares with $120.99 million value, up from 123,500 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $155.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $87.89. About 1.14 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects

The stock of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) hit a new 52-week high and has $67.27 target or 5.00% above today’s $64.07 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.97 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. If the $67.27 price target is reached, the company will be worth $148.50M more. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $64.07. About 56,545 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 16.64% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 06/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications 1Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now F83.SG; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15; 03/05/2018 – COGENT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR, FROM 50C, EST. 52C

Analysts await Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CCOI’s profit will be $10.20 million for 72.81 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 40.49 million shares or 0.91% less from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Jennison Associate Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 29,095 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Company stated it has 0.03% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Profund Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 46,798 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Ameritas invested in 0.01% or 3,590 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 38,416 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Trust Co reported 0% stake. Invesco Ltd invested in 1.43M shares or 0.03% of the stock. 70,152 were reported by California Employees Retirement Sys. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 85,942 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 9,200 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cogent Communications CEO to Present at Two Upcoming Conferences – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AT&T’s (T) Q2 Earnings In Line, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Cogent Comms (NASDAQ:CCOI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cogent Comms had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, February 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Oppenheimer.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $2.97 billion. The firm offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users, such as universities, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers; and to corporate clients located in multi-tenant office buildings, including law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, and other professional services businesses. It has a 94.22 P/E ratio. It also provides its on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings.

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased Re Max Hldgs Inc (NYSE:RMAX) stake by 10,690 shares to 21,755 valued at $838,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) stake by 85,119 shares and now owns 314,881 shares. Jefferies Finl Group Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Capital Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Huntington Financial Bank reported 574,041 shares stake. Ohio-based Beacon Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Company Dc owns 432,123 shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Associated Banc invested in 0.78% or 169,817 shares. 250,564 are held by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability. Essex Invest Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Principal Gru reported 5.09M shares. Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4,273 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Reynders Mcveigh Limited Liability Com reported 2.75% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). First American Fincl Bank, Illinois-based fund reported 14,703 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com stated it has 0.15% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Town Country Bankshares Com Dba First Bankers Com owns 1.9% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 49,898 shares. 28,095 are owned by Hills Bancorporation And Tru. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 8,912 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9100 target in Thursday, June 13 report. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $84 target in Friday, March 8 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight” rating.