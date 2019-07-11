Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) Reaches $62.17 52-Week High; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO)

Among 2 analysts covering Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kronos Worldwide had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 12. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Deutsche Bank. See Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) latest ratings:

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $16 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $15 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) hit a new 52-week high and has $67.77 target or 9.00% above today’s $62.17 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.88 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $67.77 price target is reached, the company will be worth $259.38 million more. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $62.17. About 58,730 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 16.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 06/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications 1Q EPS 15c; 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $44.2M, EST. $44.1M; 14/03/2018 – Global ISP Cogent Communications Selects Kentik for Network Traffic Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6

The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 131,967 shares traded. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 44.17% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 05/03/2018 Mackenzie Health Selects Workforce Dimensions from Kronos to Engage Employees in a Smart Hospital Setting; 14/05/2018 – University of Colorado Boulder’s Housing & Dining Services Goes Live with Workforce Dimensions from Kronos; 03/05/2018 – Fourth-annual Battle of the Interns Moves to Boston TechJam, Presented by MassTLC and Kronos; 17/05/2018 – Retail TouchPoints And Kronos Host Online Panel Discussion Covering Predictive Scheduling; 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q EPS 41c; 16/03/2018 – Kronos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – KRONOS 4Q TIO2 PRICING CHANGE +27%; 15/05/2018 – Kronos Simplifies Payroll for Organizations of All Sizes; 28/03/2018 – Kronos Workforce Ready Empowers Employees and Managers with a Reimagined Mobile Experience; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Empowers Employees and Managers with Workplace Chatbot

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. It has a 9.99 P/E ratio. The firm also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications.

More notable recent Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s (NYSE:KRO) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kaman Corporation (KAMN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Kronos Worldwide, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 23.24 million shares or 0.95% less from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru invested in 0% or 373,082 shares. Shell Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Millennium Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 134,117 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv has 367,000 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 18,457 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 96,357 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Green Square Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.82% or 90,246 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 59,892 shares. 583,679 were accumulated by State Street. Swiss Comml Bank holds 42,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 16,430 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 8,756 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 2.18 million shares. Loomis Sayles L P has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

Among 2 analysts covering Cogent Comms (NASDAQ:CCOI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cogent Comms had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) rating on Thursday, February 21. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, February 25.

Analysts await Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CCOI’s profit will be $10.20 million for 70.65 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $2.88 billion. The firm offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users, such as universities, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers; and to corporate clients located in multi-tenant office buildings, including law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, and other professional services businesses. It has a 91.43 P/E ratio. It also provides its on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings.

More notable recent Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cogent Communications (CCOI) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Guggenheim’s Takeaways From Meeting With Cogent Communications’ CEO – Benzinga” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 40.49 million shares or 0.91% less from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment holds 3,590 shares. 100 were accumulated by Glenmede Na. Brown Brothers Harriman Co, New York-based fund reported 33,536 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) or 27,143 shares. Matarin Cap Management Limited Company holds 294,033 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated owns 6.72 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 4,939 shares. Us Bank De owns 0% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 1,454 shares. 2,728 are owned by Federated Pa. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Merian (Uk) Limited reported 4,497 shares. Blair William Il accumulated 0.06% or 181,235 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 132,140 shares. Texas-based Ranger Inv Mngmt L P has invested 0.93% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).