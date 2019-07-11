Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) EPS Estimated At $0.22; Walt Disney Co Has 2.8 Sentiment

Analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 57.14% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. CCOI’s profit would be $10.20 million giving it 70.61 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 10.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.14. About 104,432 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 16.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications Raises Dividend to 52c; 16/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now F83.SG; 23/04/2018 – CCOI:ISS NOT RECOMMENDING CO.’S INDEPENDENT DIRS IS UNWARRANTED; 03/05/2018 – COGENT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR, FROM 50C, EST. 52C; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $44.2M, EST. $44.1M; 30/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference May 14; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD – SALE PROCESS WILL COVER FIVE BUSINESS UNITS – COGENT, KALZIP, FIRSTEEL, TATA STEEL ISTANBUL METALS, ENGINEERING STEELS SERVICE CENTRE; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications 1Q EPS 15c

Walt Disney Co (DIS) investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 1127 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 403 trimmed and sold stock positions in Walt Disney Co. The active investment managers in our database reported: 1.09 billion shares, up from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Walt Disney Co in top ten positions decreased from 123 to 121 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 56 Reduced: 347 Increased: 908 New Position: 219.

Among 2 analysts covering Cogent Comms (NASDAQ:CCOI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cogent Comms had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 25. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 40.49 million shares or 0.91% less from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 2,728 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research has invested 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). 532,310 are owned by Copeland Limited Liability Com. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 210,268 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc reported 442,732 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ipswich Investment has 0.18% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 10,155 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 0.02% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Tci Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Blackrock holds 6.72M shares. Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.02% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 36,430 shares. Piedmont Inv accumulated 10,502 shares. Creative Planning reported 4,939 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated has 467,586 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 323,375 shares.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $2.88 billion. The firm offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users, such as universities, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers; and to corporate clients located in multi-tenant office buildings, including law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, and other professional services businesses. It has a 91.38 P/E ratio. It also provides its on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.50 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Ruffer Llp holds 14.64% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company for 5.13 million shares. Manikay Partners Llc owns 908,842 shares or 12.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lindsell Train Ltd has 11.32% invested in the company for 5.27 million shares. The New York-based Js Capital Management Llc has invested 9.34% in the stock. Cohen Klingenstein Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.13 million shares.

The stock increased 0.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $144.29. About 6.85M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019

