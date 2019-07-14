Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) and Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Contrasting side by side

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) and Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Communication Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. 54 5.69 N/A 0.68 84.49 Cable One Inc. 1,010 6.47 N/A 28.77 38.64

Table 1 highlights Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. and Cable One Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cable One Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. is presently more expensive than Cable One Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. and Cable One Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. 0.00% -22.5% 4.2% Cable One Inc. 0.00% 21.7% 6.9%

Volatility and Risk

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.65 beta. Cable One Inc. on the other hand, has 0.48 beta which makes it 52.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 and a Quick Ratio of 4.1. Competitively, Cable One Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cable One Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. and Cable One Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Cable One Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$55 is Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -12.60%. On the other hand, Cable One Inc.’s potential downside is -7.57% and its average target price is $1138.33. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cable One Inc. is looking more favorable than Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. and Cable One Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.7% and 77.5% respectively. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Cable One Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. 0.79% 1.32% 18.19% 15.12% 16.64% 27.45% Cable One Inc. 1.87% 8.86% 23.37% 28.67% 62.16% 35.52%

For the past year Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cable One Inc.

Summary

Cable One Inc. beats Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users, such as universities, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers; and to corporate customers located in multi-tenant office buildings, including law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, and other professional services businesses. It also provides its on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of Â‘last mileÂ’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to the companyÂ’s network, as well as offers voice services. The company operates 52 data centers. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers video services comprising basic video services that consist of local networks, local community programming, and other channels; and digital video services covering national and regional cable networks, premium channels, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. It also provides data services, as well as operates home.cableone.net, an Internet portal, which provides multiple e-mail addresses. In addition, the company offers voice services, including unlimited local and long-distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller ID, anonymous call rejection, and other features; and international calling by the minute services. Further, it sells advertising time on programmersÂ’ channels; produces television commercials for programmersÂ’ channels; and sells advertising space on cable network Websites. The company serves residential and commercial subscribers in 19 Western, Midwestern, and Southern states of the United States of America. As of December 31, 2016, it provided service to 513,908 data customers; 320,246 video customers; and 115,811 voice customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.