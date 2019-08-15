Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) to pay $0.62 on Sep 9, 2019; Srs Investment Management Upped Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holding

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) is expected to pay $0.62 on Sep 9, 2019. (NASDAQ:CCOI) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.62 dividend. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc’s current price of $55.70 translates into 1.11% yield. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.7. About 262,124 shares traded or 4.08% up from the average. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications Raises Dividend to 52c; 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED; 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD – SALE PROCESS WILL COVER FIVE BUSINESS UNITS – COGENT, KALZIP, FIRSTEEL, TATA STEEL ISTANBUL METALS, ENGINEERING STEELS SERVICE CENTRE; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCOI); 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Global ISP Cogent Communications Selects Kentik for Network Traffic Intelligence; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now F83.SG; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 10/05/2018 – AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference

Srs Investment Management Llc increased Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) stake by 27.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Srs Investment Management Llc acquired 237,169 shares as Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)’s stock declined 8.05%. The Srs Investment Management Llc holds 1.09 million shares with $185.61 million value, up from 851,282 last quarter. Advance Auto Parts Inc now has $9.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.04% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $136.49. About 2.39M shares traded or 86.46% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $2.61 billion. The firm offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users, such as universities, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers; and to corporate clients located in multi-tenant office buildings, including law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, and other professional services businesses. It has a 79.91 P/E ratio. It also provides its on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings.

Among 2 analysts covering Cogent Comms (NASDAQ:CCOI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cogent Comms has $60 highest and $50 lowest target. $55’s average target is -1.26% below currents $55.7 stock price. Cogent Comms had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) rating on Monday, February 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $50 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Oppenheimer.

More notable recent Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cogent Communications (CCOI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cogent Communications declares CAD 0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Grow, Stock Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 40.49 million shares or 0.91% less from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Lp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 1.79M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 8,384 shares stake. Ranger Investment Management Lp invested in 238,125 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 12,000 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated owns 18,021 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 36,430 shares. Capital holds 565,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Chicago Equity Partners accumulated 15,025 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 28,322 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.1% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 500,000 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Ipswich Inv reported 10,155 shares. Moreover, Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has 0.58% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 52,937 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Among 9 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Advance Auto Parts has $205 highest and $11500 lowest target. $173’s average target is 26.75% above currents $136.49 stock price. Advance Auto Parts had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of AAP in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, August 14. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, February 19. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 14. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 20.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: McKesson, Oâ€™Reilly Automotive and Seagate Technology – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 08/13: (DCPH) (ABDC) (AVYA) Higher; (CVET) (BE) (AAP) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 4%; Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 127,587 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 2,372 shares. Sun Life holds 0% or 123 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.15% or 57,998 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.03% or 33,372 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Melvin Cap Mngmt LP reported 2.16% stake. Aviva Plc owns 26,424 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 4,781 are owned by Bokf Na. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 12,200 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc reported 281 shares stake. Moreover, Parkside Savings Bank Trust has 0.01% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 157 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 1,856 shares.