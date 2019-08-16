Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) to pay $0.62 on Sep 9, 2019; MANSFIELD-MARTIN EXPLORATION MINING (MCPI) Shorts Down By 96.96%

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) is expected to pay $0.62 on Sep 9, 2019. (NASDAQ:CCOI) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.62 dividend. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc’s current price of $55.55 translates into 1.12% yield. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.55. About 189,871 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications Raises Dividend to 52c; 23/04/2018 – CCOI:ISS NOT RECOMMENDING CO.’S INDEPENDENT DIRS IS UNWARRANTED; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 22/03/2018 – Cogent Reports: Active Managers on Shaky Ground in the Institutional Market; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD – SALE PROCESS WILL COVER FIVE BUSINESS UNITS – COGENT, KALZIP, FIRSTEEL, TATA STEEL ISTANBUL METALS, ENGINEERING STEELS SERVICE CENTRE

Mansfield-Martin Exploration Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCPI)

As of June 27, 2017, Mansfield-Martin Exploration Mining, Inc. was acquired by Tombstone Development Company and Interests in Certain Mining Properties, in a reverse merger transaction. The company has market cap of $16.14 million. Mansfield-Martin Exploration Mining, Inc. explores for, develops, and mines precious metal properties. It currently has negative earnings. It owns mining and exploration rights covering an area of approximately 3,800 acres in the Tombstone Mining District of Arizona.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. The firm offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users, such as universities, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers; and to corporate clients located in multi-tenant office buildings, including law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, and other professional services businesses. It has a 79.7 P/E ratio. It also provides its on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.

