Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Stock Price Rose While Great Lakes Advisors Trimmed Its Stake; As Boeing Company (BA) Share Price Declined, Trust Co Of Vermont Decreased by $394,716 Its Stake

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 15,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The institutional investor held 97,453 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, down from 113,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $58.07. About 162,396 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications Raises Dividend to 52c; 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15; 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 06/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD – SALE PROCESS WILL COVER FIVE BUSINESS UNITS – COGENT, KALZIP, FIRSTEEL, TATA STEEL ISTANBUL METALS, ENGINEERING STEELS SERVICE CENTRE; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications 1Q EPS 15c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCOI)

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 1,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,779 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, down from 19,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/05/2018 – A fan blade broke off one of the Boeing 737-700’s two engines; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its Aerospace Solutions Group Business to Boeing for $63/Share; 04/04/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN CHARLES BICKERS COMMENTED VIA EMAIL; 02/04/2018 – Jeppesen Teams with Bad Elf to Integrate Wireless Flight Data Transfers for General and Business Aviation Pilots; 04/04/2018 – China’s Tariffs Target Old Boeing 737s, Luxury Gulfstream Jets; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: No Iranian Jet Deliveries Due This Year; 25/05/2018 – Folding wings have been employed for some military planes on aircraft carriers, but Boeing’s new 777 will be the first commercial plane to have them; 17/05/2018 – DAE INTERESTED IN AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY, BOEING 737 MAX PLANES FOR JET ORDER – CEO; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS IN Q&A W/REPORTERS; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12,105 shares to 110,611 shares, valued at $14.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 21,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold CCOI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 40.49 million shares or 0.91% less from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Skylands Cap Llc reported 129,025 shares stake. Petrus Trust Lta stated it has 5,263 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Everence holds 0.06% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) or 6,040 shares. Mig has invested 7.28% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Voya Investment Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 27,036 shares. First Tru Advsr LP reported 1.79M shares. Washington-based Parametric Assocs Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 0.01% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 6,361 shares. Piedmont Advsr Inc owns 10,502 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 48,281 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Llc. Moody Bancshares Trust Division owns 0% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 68 shares. Jennison Assoc invested 0.02% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Invesco Ltd has 0.03% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 1.43M shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.