Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Cut Position as Share Value Rose; Pittenger & Anderson Trimmed Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $979,200 as Stock Value Rose

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 65.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 2,530 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $518,000, down from 7,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $207.23. About 1.69M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 24/04/2018 – Goldman, BlackRock Fight to Protect LGBT Employees in Hong Kong; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 03/04/2018 – MOVES-Goldman Sachs names Ryan co-head of Americas M&A; 13/03/2018 – Pamela Barbaglia: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES U.K. 2018 GAS PRICE F/C 15% TO $6.13/MMBTU; 19/03/2018 – ? Ministry job for Goldman’s German […]; 07/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS PLANNING TO HIRE 150 IN WARSAW HUB THIS YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Says Emerging Markets Now Look Like Rich Countries; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Expects Slower U.S. Wage Growth Due to Productivity (Video); 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the first quarter, boosted by a 38 percent jump in equities trading revenue

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) by 35.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The institutional investor held 22,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 35,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 134,690 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $44.2M, EST. $44.1M; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications 1Q EPS 15c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCOI); 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now F83.SG; 16/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 09/03/2018 – DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now CSCMY; 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD – SALE PROCESS WILL COVER FIVE BUSINESS UNITS – COGENT, KALZIP, FIRSTEEL, TATA STEEL ISTANBUL METALS, ENGINEERING STEELS SERVICE CENTRE; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15

Analysts await Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CCOI’s profit will be $8.43 million for 76.53 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7,650 shares to 14,500 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 2.68 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Swift Transportation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 13 investors sold CCOI shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 39.90 million shares or 1.46% less from 40.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mig Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 823,386 shares. Everence Cap, a Indiana-based fund reported 6,040 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 1,454 shares. Personal Cap owns 113,157 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.08% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) or 360,000 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 8,298 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Invest Tech has 0.01% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). 45,218 are owned by Voya Management Lc. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 32,586 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 5,985 shares. Shelton reported 0.01% stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,104 shares. Ipswich Inv Mgmt accumulated 10,155 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 51,781 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Ltd invested 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 374 shares to 9,375 shares, valued at $10.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 6,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 1,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 994 shares. Pzena Invest Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1.13 million shares. Optimum Inv Advisors holds 0.48% or 7,241 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc has invested 0.41% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Boston Partners reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Stanley Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 23,719 shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.63% or 256,900 shares in its portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Van Eck Associates Corporation invested in 25,975 shares. 22,711 are held by Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation. Carret Asset Lc reported 0.43% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company holds 1.06 million shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Grand Jean Cap Mngmt holds 17,632 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont owns 1,083 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.37 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.