Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Shareholder Ranger Investment Management LP Cut Its Position as Share Value Rose; As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Shares Declined, Wbi Investments Boosted Position by $493,320

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) by 60.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 361,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The institutional investor held 238,125 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.92M, down from 599,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cogent Communications Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $61.84. About 231,984 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 16/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Global ISP Cogent Communications Selects Kentik for Network Traffic Intelligence; 09/03/2018 – DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now CSCMY; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q SERVICE REV. $128.7M, EST. $128.0M; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications Raises Dividend to 52c; 10/05/2018 – AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications 1Q EPS 15c

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 13.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 8,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 70,519 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 62,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 3.08M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 72,686 shares to 262,912 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wns(Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 121,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Evo Payments Inc..

Analysts await Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CCOI’s profit will be $10.20M for 70.27 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold CCOI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 40.49 million shares or 0.91% less from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 16,200 shares. Moody Bancshares Trust Division has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 210,268 shares. Central Securities Corp accumulated 200,000 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Shelton Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). 19,826 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated holds 6,200 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech Inc reported 0.01% stake. Dubuque Fincl Bank Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 143 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,196 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 467,586 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Petrus Tru Co Lta stated it has 5,263 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Capital Impact Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.78% or 38,928 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River And Mercantile Asset Llp invested 0.43% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 145 are held by Sageworth Com. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia invested in 116,552 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division reported 0.06% stake. Burney has 0.02% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 6,095 shares. Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) stated it has 7,866 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bank & Trust owns 410 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett Inc invested in 0% or 150 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 4,327 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 128,957 shares. American National Insurance Tx owns 4,675 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Company reported 46,485 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 11,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brinker has invested 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Webster Bank N A has invested 0.12% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 20,973 shares to 57,930 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIL) by 357,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,077 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

