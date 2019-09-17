Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Shareholder Copeland Capital Management Cut Its Position; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Declined, Bridges Investment Management Has Raised Position

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 66,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The institutional investor held 466,158 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.67M, down from 532,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.64. About 962,823 shares traded or 284.74% up from the average. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED; 23/04/2018 – CCOI:ISS NOT RECOMMENDING CO.’S INDEPENDENT DIRS IS UNWARRANTED; 22/03/2018 – Cogent Reports: Active Managers on Shaky Ground in the Institutional Market; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications Raises Dividend to 52c; 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD – SALE PROCESS WILL COVER FIVE BUSINESS UNITS – COGENT, KALZIP, FIRSTEEL, TATA STEEL ISTANBUL METALS, ENGINEERING STEELS SERVICE CENTRE; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q SERVICE REV. $128.7M, EST. $128.0M; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications 1Q EPS 15c

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 98.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 6,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 12,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, up from 6,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $109.56. About 1.75M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) by 42,026 shares to 252,359 shares, valued at $18.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 99,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold CCOI shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 39.90 million shares or 1.46% less from 40.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.18% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.71M shares. Captrust stated it has 4,928 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0.01% or 313,052 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs stated it has 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). First Advsr Limited Partnership reported 1.67M shares stake. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 36,185 shares. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Metropolitan Life Insurance has 12,635 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,985 shares. 37,673 are owned by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 51,113 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Analysts await Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CCOI’s profit will be $8.43 million for 77.28 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regal Investment Advsr Ltd Company owns 0.04% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2,025 shares. Md Sass Investors Svcs invested in 18,400 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Llp holds 0.04% or 2,566 shares. Intersect Cap Limited Liability stated it has 2,239 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 3,718 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 34 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Limited has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Brinker Cap Incorporated holds 0.56% or 143,413 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Cap Management Ri has invested 0.15% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 265,700 were reported by Sei Invests Co. Marshall Wace Llp reported 252,304 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Cognios Ltd accumulated 0.86% or 20,985 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 64,449 shares. Bright Rock Management Ltd Liability reported 7,200 shares.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 44,891 shares to 17,444 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 19,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,601 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).