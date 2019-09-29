Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Cut Stake; Swift Run Capital Management Maintains Holding in Citigroup (C)

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 23,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 81,070 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 57,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 11.56 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 13/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Weekend jitters, not earnings, drove down JP Morgan and Citigroup; 09/03/2018 – Fortunate100: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 12/04/2018 – CITI APPOINTS ANGEL NG AS CITI HEAD FOR HONG KONG, MACAU; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland Ag; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DAVID BAILIN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 30/03/2018 – Citigroup to Buy Thai Personal Loans, Credit Cards From Tisco; 27/03/2018 – CENTRAL BANKERS ARE AGAIN THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM: CITI’S MANN

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) by 35.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The institutional investor held 22,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 35,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $55.51. About 216,650 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now F83.SG; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED; 23/04/2018 – CCOI:ISS NOT RECOMMENDING CO.’S INDEPENDENT DIRS IS UNWARRANTED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCOI); 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 16/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 22/03/2018 – Cogent Reports: Active Managers on Shaky Ground in the Institutional Market; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15

Analysts await Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CCOI’s profit will be $8.43 million for 77.10 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Swift Transportation by 109,150 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $45.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 12,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,250 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold CCOI shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 39.90 million shares or 1.46% less from 40.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Northern Tru holds 595,752 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capital Invsts has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Fifth Third Bancorp reported 0% stake. Rbf Cap Lc reported 0.12% stake. Moreover, First Advsr LP has 0.19% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Sei Invs invested 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 232,862 shares. Renaissance Lc holds 0.18% or 3.42M shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited has invested 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Timessquare Cap Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 662,970 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc holds 14,593 shares. D E Shaw & reported 0% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Bessemer Grp Inc owns 82,100 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CCOI) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cogent CEO, Turkish developer buy Tysons development sites – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cogent Communications CEO to Present at Upcoming Conference – PRNewswire” published on December 26, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Res Incorporated invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Northside Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 3,933 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 0.03% or 4,696 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 913,095 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 1,027 shares. Kidder Stephen W invested in 3,265 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Huber Capital Management Limited Liability reported 382,935 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd reported 359,889 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co has 0.99% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 75,125 shares. Culbertson A N & Co Inc accumulated 26,199 shares. Stieven Capital LP accumulated 295,900 shares or 3.7% of the stock. Sequoia Finance Limited Liability owns 9,262 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 659,875 are owned by Axiom Investors Llc De. Stevens First Principles Invest reported 73 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Monetary Mngmt Group Inc has invested 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Wells Fargo names new CEO after long search – San Francisco Business Times” published on September 27, 2019, Learnbonds.com published: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Can Trump Delist China? – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HSBC – Why I’m Still A Buyer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.