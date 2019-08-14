Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) Stock Rose While Personal Capital Advisors Upped by $444,258 Its Position; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Maintains Holding in Equinix (EQIX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 8,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The institutional investor held 105,744 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 97,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $56.21. About 83,885 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 10/05/2018 – AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference; 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD – SALE PROCESS WILL COVER FIVE BUSINESS UNITS – COGENT, KALZIP, FIRSTEEL, TATA STEEL ISTANBUL METALS, ENGINEERING STEELS SERVICE CENTRE; 23/04/2018 – CCOI:ISS NOT RECOMMENDING CO.’S INDEPENDENT DIRS IS UNWARRANTED; 25/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 09/03/2018 – DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now CSCMY; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15; 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $44.2M, EST. $44.1M; 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications Raises Dividend to 52c

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 15.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 12,596 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 10,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $542.03. About 159,730 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Guardian Tru Communication stated it has 120,005 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Trust owns 1,284 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset holds 2,856 shares. City Company owns 0.03% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 219 shares. Invesco has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Franklin Resources owns 0.11% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 468,182 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 17,277 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset stated it has 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 1,358 are owned by Mackenzie Finance Corporation. Gagnon Limited Liability holds 2.79% or 28,231 shares in its portfolio. Intl Ltd Ca invested in 829 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 16,209 shares. 65 are held by Webster Comml Bank N A. Moreover, Fagan Assocs Inc has 1.18% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 1832 Asset Lp stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 6,550 shares to 62,991 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 16,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,485 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

