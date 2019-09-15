Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) Shareholder Mig Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $9.82 Million; As Kirby (KEX) Valuation Rose, Fruth Investment Management Cut by $385,086 Its Holding

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 166,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The hedge fund held 823,386 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.88 million, down from 989,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $57.77. About 386,859 shares traded or 62.20% up from the average. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15; 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD – SALE PROCESS WILL COVER FIVE BUSINESS UNITS – COGENT, KALZIP, FIRSTEEL, TATA STEEL ISTANBUL METALS, ENGINEERING STEELS SERVICE CENTRE; 03/05/2018 – COGENT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR, FROM 50C, EST. 52C; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q SERVICE REV. $128.7M, EST. $128.0M; 10/05/2018 – AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference; 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 09/03/2018 – DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now CSCMY; 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now F83.SG

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 4,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 18,096 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 23,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $82.89. About 420,753 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $42.53 million for 29.19 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold KEX shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 55.59 million shares or 1.66% less from 56.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny reported 0.02% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 19,733 shares. Sequent Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 10,300 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested in 849,608 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.02% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.04% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). American Grp Inc invested in 105,418 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Moreover, Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 98,081 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Bancorp Of America De invested in 1.04 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust Finance holds 152 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kirby Corporation’s (NYSE:KEX) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:KEX – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kirby Corporation’s (NYSE:KEX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold CCOI shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 39.90 million shares or 1.46% less from 40.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 29,844 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 0.04% or 92,016 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 327,201 shares. Zebra Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,774 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 1.44 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Blackrock holds 0.02% or 6.83 million shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Colony Group Llc accumulated 29,495 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Captrust Financial Advisors has 0.01% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Qs Investors Limited Com accumulated 110,195 shares. Riverhead Management Llc has invested 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 25,628 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co has 0% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

More notable recent Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cogent Communications to Host Second Quarter Earnings Call on August 8, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/03/2017: CCOI,MICT,DDD – Nasdaq” on August 03, 2017. More interesting news about Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amex, Bristol-Myers, Celgene, Cognizant, EA, Fortinet, Lyft, Target, Tilray, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cogent Communications (CCOI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CCOI’s profit will be $8.43M for 80.24 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.