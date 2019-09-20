Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) Market Valuation Rose While Mig Capital Has Decreased Position by $9.82 Million; Eos Management LP Holding in Addus Homecare (ADUS) Decreased by $32.56 Million as Share Value Rose

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 166,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The hedge fund held 823,386 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.88M, down from 989,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.24. About 483,988 shares traded or 86.18% up from the average. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 16/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $44.2M, EST. $44.1M; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY; 06/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD – SALE PROCESS WILL COVER FIVE BUSINESS UNITS – COGENT, KALZIP, FIRSTEEL, TATA STEEL ISTANBUL METALS, ENGINEERING STEELS SERVICE CENTRE; 23/04/2018 – CCOI:ISS NOT RECOMMENDING CO.’S INDEPENDENT DIRS IS UNWARRANTED; 14/03/2018 – Global ISP Cogent Communications Selects Kentik for Network Traffic Intelligence; 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15

Eos Management Lp decreased its stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eos Management Lp sold 440,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.79 million, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eos Management Lp who had been investing in Addus Homecare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.39. About 146,234 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold CCOI shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 39.90 million shares or 1.46% less from 40.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 8,278 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 20,234 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 64,678 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prudential accumulated 76,649 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has 21,187 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 9,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.05% or 15,600 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Lc reported 141 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 28,395 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc reported 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Jennison Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Victory Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 25,173 shares. 232,862 are owned by Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Company reported 20 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 360,000 shares.

Analysts await Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CCOI’s profit will be $8.38M for 78.11 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cogent Communications CEO poised to buy Tysons site – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on May 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cogent Launches Notes Offering – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cogent Communications declares CAD 0.60 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cogent Communications to Host Second Quarter Earnings Call on August 8, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

More notable recent Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Addus HomeCare Announces Retirement Of Zeke Zoccoli – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Addus Homecare Signs Definitive Agreement To Purchase Hospice Partners Of America – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Addus HomeCare Announces Closing of Public Offering and Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Addus HomeCare Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Addus HomeCare Announces First-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.60 million for 40.70 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold ADUS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 12.82 million shares or 0.40% less from 12.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru LP has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). South Dakota Invest Council holds 0% or 1,300 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). 2,998 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 29,766 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 156,900 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 30,600 shares. 107,605 are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 11,900 shares. Comerica Bancshares owns 9,480 shares. 17,689 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Co Mn. Bessemer Group reported 0.01% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership has 0.08% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $32.60 million activity.