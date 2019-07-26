Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) Holder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increased Its Holding; As T (TMUS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Exane Derivatives Lowered Its Stake

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13M, up from 460,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $62.47. About 98,691 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 16.64% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 22/03/2018 – Cogent Reports: Active Managers on Shaky Ground in the Institutional Market; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q SERVICE REV. $128.7M, EST. $128.0M; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $44.2M, EST. $44.1M; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 06/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCOI); 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15; 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 99.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 15,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 25 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 15,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $79.91. About 5.50M shares traded or 6.76% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to Merging; 09/05/2018 – HOETTGES: T-MOBILE WANTS TO BUILD 5G NETWORK FOR RURAL AREAS; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40 million penalty for inserting false ring tones in rural U.S. calls; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile jump on deal talk reboot report; 22/03/2018 – T-Mobile Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Adds T-Mobile, Exits First Data, Buys More Wyndham: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Sprint deal could help T-Mobile offer ‘quad play,’ executives say; 29/04/2018 – Full story: T-Mobile announces merger with Sprint in $26B deal

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 562,800 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,001 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold CCOI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 40.49 million shares or 0.91% less from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.12% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 12,000 shares. Zebra Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Cwm Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0.01% or 560 shares. Georgia-based Voya Invest Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Mig Llc holds 7.28% or 989,801 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Comerica Bank holds 43,523 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 10,502 shares. Matarin Management Llc reported 294,033 shares stake. Captrust Financial Advisors owns 6,361 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 1.43 million shares. 8,384 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. 249,038 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 97,453 shares.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 84,549 shares to 310,864 shares, valued at $1.03B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 54,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Jp Morgan (EMB).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.21 million for 20.39 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

