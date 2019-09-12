Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) Holder Mig Capital Has Trimmed Stake by $9.82 Million as Share Price Rose; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Boosted Its Stake in Big Lots (BIG) by $1.44 Million as Valuation Declined

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 140.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 51,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.42% . The institutional investor held 88,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52 million, up from 36,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 1.41 million shares traded or 1.71% up from the average. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 29/03/2018 – Big Lots Announces National Spring Campaign To Fundraise On Behalf Of Nationwide Children’s Hospital And Its Behavioral Health Program; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS $100M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – LISA BACHMANN, TIMOTHY JOHNSON, TO WORK WITH EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM, BOARD TO CARRY OUT CAMPISI’S EXECUTIVE RESPONSIBILITIES; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Lisa Bachmann, Tim Johnson to Continue Executive Responsibilities; 29/03/2018 – Big Lots Announces National Spring Campaign To Fundraise On Behalf Of Nationwide Children’s Hospital And Its Behavioral Health; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Beats on Earnings, Misses on Revenue — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS 4Q ADJ EPS $2.57, EST. $2.47; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS SAYS BOARD CONDUCTING SEARCH FOR SUCCESSOR; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots to Retain Executive-Search Firm to Assist Board; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – BOARD HAS INITIATED A FORMAL SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY A PERMANENT SUCCESSOR CEO

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 166,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The hedge fund held 823,386 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.88M, down from 989,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $59.07. About 19,342 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now F83.SG; 06/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Global ISP Cogent Communications Selects Kentik for Network Traffic Intelligence; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications 1Q EPS 15c; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $44.2M, EST. $44.1M; 10/05/2018 – AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference; 16/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $12.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Venator Matls Plc by 89,000 shares to 393,100 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 21,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,394 shares, and cut its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BIG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 37.05 million shares or 10.16% less from 41.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 128,016 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 31,606 shares or 0% of the stock. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 88,000 shares stake. Cwm Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 36 shares. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.06% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Jnba Fincl Advsr invested in 0% or 100 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 4,564 shares or 0% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & Com reported 882 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York holds 0.01% or 12,452 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 51,654 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 54,853 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Olstein Capital Mngmt LP reported 0.23% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Landscape Management Lc reported 257,442 shares stake. Wedge Cap L LP Nc owns 0.05% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 151,891 shares. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

