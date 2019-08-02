Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Youngevity International Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI)

Since Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) and Youngevity International Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) are part of the Processed & Packaged Goods industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coffee Holding Co. Inc. 5 0.25 N/A 0.04 115.43 Youngevity International Inc. 6 0.76 N/A -1.39 0.00

Demonstrates Coffee Holding Co. Inc. and Youngevity International Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Coffee Holding Co. Inc. and Youngevity International Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coffee Holding Co. Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.5% Youngevity International Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 6.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.62 shows that Coffee Holding Co. Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Youngevity International Inc. has a 0.54 beta and it is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Youngevity International Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Coffee Holding Co. Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Youngevity International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Coffee Holding Co. Inc. and Youngevity International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coffee Holding Co. Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Youngevity International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 95.12% for Coffee Holding Co. Inc. with consensus target price of $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.5% of Coffee Holding Co. Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.8% of Youngevity International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.5%. Comparatively, Youngevity International Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coffee Holding Co. Inc. -2.18% 0.75% -18.22% -25.74% -26.02% 14.45% Youngevity International Inc. -7.31% -23.11% -22.09% -33.94% 10.35% -18.01%

For the past year Coffee Holding Co. Inc. has 14.45% stronger performance while Youngevity International Inc. has -18.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Coffee Holding Co. Inc. beats Youngevity International Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Canada, Australia, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels. As of October 31, 2016, the company supplied private label coffee under approximately 26 labels to wholesalers and retailers in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. In addition, it roasts, blends, and packages branded coffee under the company brand labels to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers. Further, the company offers trial-sized mini-brick coffee packages, specialty instant coffees, instant cappuccinos, and tea products, as well as provides an equipment program for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, IL CLASSICO, and Premier Roasters. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

Youngevity International, Inc. develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,000 products, including nutritional supplements; sports and energy drinks; health and wellness products; weight loss products; lifestyle products, such as spa, bath, home, and garden products; gourmet coffee; apparel and fashion accessories; skincare and cosmetics; lifestyle services; digital products comprising scrap books and memory books, packaged foods, pharmacy discount cards, and clothing and jewelry lines; pet care products; telecare health services; and business lending services. It also markets its products through a range of consumer Websites, such as youngevity.com; ygyi.com; youngofficial.com; heritagemakers.com; mkcollab.com; clrroasters.com; cafelarica.com; javalution.com; mialisia.com; and mybeyondorganic.com. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, CLR Roasters, LLC, engages in the production and sale of coffee products under CafÃ© La Rica, CafÃ© Alma, JosieÂ’s Java House, Javalution Urban Grind, Javalution Daily Grind, and Javalution Royal Roast brand names. It sells coffee products to wellness and retirement centers, and various cruise lines and cruise line distributors through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to the consumers. The company was formerly known as AL International, Inc. and changed its name to Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. Youngevity International, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chula Vista, California.