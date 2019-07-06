Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) and B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) are two firms in the Processed & Packaged Goods that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coffee Holding Co. Inc. 5 0.25 N/A 0.17 29.10 B&G Foods Inc. 25 0.83 N/A 2.51 8.93

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. B&G Foods Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Coffee Holding Co. Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of B&G Foods Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Coffee Holding Co. Inc. and B&G Foods Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coffee Holding Co. Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 2.4% B&G Foods Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 5.2%

Volatility & Risk

Coffee Holding Co. Inc. has a beta of 1.78 and its 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, B&G Foods Inc. has beta of 0.55 which is 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Coffee Holding Co. Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, B&G Foods Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than B&G Foods Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Coffee Holding Co. Inc. and B&G Foods Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coffee Holding Co. Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 B&G Foods Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 94.17%. Competitively the consensus target price of B&G Foods Inc. is $25, which is potential 16.71% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Coffee Holding Co. Inc. looks more robust than B&G Foods Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.3% of Coffee Holding Co. Inc. shares and 0% of B&G Foods Inc. shares. Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of B&G Foods Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coffee Holding Co. Inc. -7.6% -11.8% -35.88% 8% 16.49% 37.68% B&G Foods Inc. 3.61% -7.64% -14.65% -22.99% -15.74% -22.62%

For the past year Coffee Holding Co. Inc. had bullish trend while B&G Foods Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

B&G Foods Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Coffee Holding Co. Inc.

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Canada, Australia, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels. As of October 31, 2016, the company supplied private label coffee under approximately 26 labels to wholesalers and retailers in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. In addition, it roasts, blends, and packages branded coffee under the company brand labels to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers. Further, the company offers trial-sized mini-brick coffee packages, specialty instant coffees, instant cappuccinos, and tea products, as well as provides an equipment program for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, IL CLASSICO, and Premier Roasters. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable, and frozen food and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters, and other specialty products. The company markets its products under various brands, including AcÂ’cent, B&G, B&M, BakerÂ’s Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, CaryÂ’s, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, EmerilÂ’s, GrandmaÂ’s Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonaldÂ’s, Mama MaryÂ’s, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Molly McButter, Mrs. Dash, New York Flatbreads, New York Style, Old London, Original Tings, Ortega, PirateÂ’s Booty, Polaner, Red Devil, Regina, Sa-sÃ³n, Sclafani, Smart Puffs, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, Sugar Twin, ToneÂ’s, TrappeyÂ’s, TrueNorth, Underwood, Vermont Maid, Victoria, Weber, and WrightÂ’s. It also sells and distributes household products under the Static Guard brand. The company offers its products directly, as well as through a network of independent brokers and distributors to supermarket chains, food service outlets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, non-food outlets, and specialty distributors. The company was formerly known as B&G Foods Holdings Corp. and changed its name to B&G Foods, Inc. in October 2004. B&G Foods, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.