Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA) and Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEB) Comparison side by side

Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) and Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEB) compete with each other in the Processed & Packaged Goods sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coffee Holding Co. Inc. 5 0.24 N/A 0.04 115.43 Seneca Foods Corporation 27 0.19 N/A 0.59 53.40

Table 1 highlights Coffee Holding Co. Inc. and Seneca Foods Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Seneca Foods Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Coffee Holding Co. Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Coffee Holding Co. Inc. and Seneca Foods Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coffee Holding Co. Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.5% Seneca Foods Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Coffee Holding Co. Inc. and Seneca Foods Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coffee Holding Co. Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Seneca Foods Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 104.08% for Coffee Holding Co. Inc. with consensus target price of $8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Coffee Holding Co. Inc. and Seneca Foods Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.5% and 14.83%. Insiders held 12.5% of Coffee Holding Co. Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 73.34% of Seneca Foods Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coffee Holding Co. Inc. -2.18% 0.75% -18.22% -25.74% -26.02% 14.45% Seneca Foods Corporation 4.67% 14.18% 7.17% -20.51% -1.88% 6.55%

For the past year Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Seneca Foods Corporation.

Summary

Coffee Holding Co. Inc. beats Seneca Foods Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Canada, Australia, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels. As of October 31, 2016, the company supplied private label coffee under approximately 26 labels to wholesalers and retailers in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. In addition, it roasts, blends, and packages branded coffee under the company brand labels to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers. Further, the company offers trial-sized mini-brick coffee packages, specialty instant coffees, instant cappuccinos, and tea products, as well as provides an equipment program for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, IL CLASSICO, and Premier Roasters. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.