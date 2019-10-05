Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA) and Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Comparison side by side

Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) and Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB), both competing one another are Processed & Packaged Goods companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coffee Holding Co. Inc. 4 2.43 4.51M 0.04 115.43 Campbell Soup Company 45 -4.62 205.40M 2.11 19.56

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Coffee Holding Co. Inc. and Campbell Soup Company. Campbell Soup Company has higher revenue and earnings than Coffee Holding Co. Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Coffee Holding Co. Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) and Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coffee Holding Co. Inc. 114,235,055.72% 0.8% 0.5% Campbell Soup Company 455,230,496.45% 31.4% 2.9%

Risk & Volatility

Coffee Holding Co. Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.62. Competitively, Campbell Soup Company is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Coffee Holding Co. Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Campbell Soup Company is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Coffee Holding Co. Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Campbell Soup Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Coffee Holding Co. Inc. and Campbell Soup Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coffee Holding Co. Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Campbell Soup Company 1 4 1 2.17

Coffee Holding Co. Inc. has a consensus price target of $8, and a 107.79% upside potential. Campbell Soup Company on the other hand boasts of a $43.33 consensus price target and a -8.47% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that Coffee Holding Co. Inc. appears more favorable than Campbell Soup Company, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Coffee Holding Co. Inc. and Campbell Soup Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.5% and 54.2%. About 12.5% of Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Campbell Soup Company has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coffee Holding Co. Inc. -2.18% 0.75% -18.22% -25.74% -26.02% 14.45% Campbell Soup Company 2.02% 3.04% 7.88% 18.49% 0.98% 25.31%

For the past year Coffee Holding Co. Inc. was less bullish than Campbell Soup Company.

Summary

Campbell Soup Company beats on 10 of the 15 factors Coffee Holding Co. Inc.

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Canada, Australia, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels. As of October 31, 2016, the company supplied private label coffee under approximately 26 labels to wholesalers and retailers in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. In addition, it roasts, blends, and packages branded coffee under the company brand labels to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers. Further, the company offers trial-sized mini-brick coffee packages, specialty instant coffees, instant cappuccinos, and tea products, as well as provides an equipment program for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, IL CLASSICO, and Premier Roasters. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of CampbellÂ’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; CampbellÂ’s gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and CampbellÂ’s tomato juices. The Global Biscuits and Snacks segment provides Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, and bakery and frozen products in the United States retail; ArnottÂ’s biscuits in Australia and the Asia Pacific; and Kelsen cookies worldwide, as well as meals and shelf-stable beverages in Australia and the Asia Pacific. The Campbell Fresh segment offers Bolthouse Farms fresh carrots, carrot ingredients, refrigerated beverages, and refrigerated salad dressings; and Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa, hummus, dips, and tortilla chips, as well as refrigerated soups. The company sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments; and independent contractor distributors. Campbell Soup Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.