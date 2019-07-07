Coeur Mng (CDE) Position Raised by Sloane Robinson Llp; As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Share Price Rose, Blackstone Group LP Has Lifted by $2.56 Million Its Position

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Coeur Mng Inc (CDE) by 73.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 153,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 362,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 209,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Coeur Mng Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 3.87 million shares traded. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has declined 61.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Expected Growth in Production, Scale, Earnings; 13/03/2018 – FBI: FBI Honors Founder of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s STOP Violence Program; 04/04/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Public Meeting, Coeur d’Alene District Resource Advisory Council, Idaho; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Coeur’s Outlook To Positive; All Other Ratings Affirmed; 25/04/2018 – Coeur Files Technical Report for Kensington Mine; 08/03/2018 Coeur Announces Commencement of Production at Silvertip; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES COEUR’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; ALL OTHER RATINGS; 25/04/2018 – Coeur Mining 1Q Rev $163.3M; 07/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 09/04/2018 – COEUR MINING INC – FULL-YEAR PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 36.0 – 39.4 MLN SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCES REMAINS UNCHANGED

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 622,828 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. 654 shares valued at $22,583 were sold by Armer Douglas N. on Friday, February 8.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 40.00M shares to 179.95 million shares, valued at $4.38 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 22.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.26M shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% or 20,477 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Co owns 0.02% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 556,280 shares. Principal Group Inc owns 43,377 shares. 7,895 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. Gvo Asset Ltd has 1.68M shares for 50.7% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Blackstone Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.9% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 520,564 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 32,381 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Fmr Ltd Co owns 1,939 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Stifel invested in 0.01% or 87,183 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsrs Limited Company owns 0.02% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 13,570 shares. Amer Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 72,905 shares. Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 0.18% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 37,802 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $120,180 activity. On Friday, May 31 the insider Whelan Thomas S bought $71,000. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider THOMPSON J KENNETH bought $43,935.

