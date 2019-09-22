Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE)’s Financial Results Comparing With DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

As Gold businesses, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) and DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining Inc. 4 2.04 N/A -0.39 0.00 DRDGOLD Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Coeur Mining Inc. and DRDGOLD Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Coeur Mining Inc. and DRDGOLD Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -4.1% DRDGOLD Limited 0.00% -6.2% -3.6%

Risk & Volatility

Coeur Mining Inc. has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. DRDGOLD Limited’s 142.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Coeur Mining Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival DRDGOLD Limited is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Coeur Mining Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DRDGOLD Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Coeur Mining Inc. and DRDGOLD Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 DRDGOLD Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Coeur Mining Inc. is $5.94, with potential upside of 12.71%. DRDGOLD Limited on the other hand boasts of a $13.75 average target price and a 210.38% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, DRDGOLD Limited is looking more favorable than Coeur Mining Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.2% of Coeur Mining Inc. shares and 24.1% of DRDGOLD Limited shares. 1.6% are Coeur Mining Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of DRDGOLD Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coeur Mining Inc. -4.37% 13.86% 34.5% -8.55% -31.95% 2.91% DRDGOLD Limited 1.67% 5.17% 60.53% 41.2% 18.68% 46.63%

For the past year Coeur Mining Inc. has weaker performance than DRDGOLD Limited

Summary

DRDGOLD Limited beats on 6 of the 9 factors Coeur Mining Inc.

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. The company holds interests in the Palmarejo silver and gold mine located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. It also owns interests in the San BartolomÃ© silver mine in Bolivia; the Endeavor zinc, lead, and silver mine located in Australia; the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Joaquin silver-gold exploration project located in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina. Coeur Mining, Inc. markets its silver and gold concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States, China, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.