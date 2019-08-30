Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) Reaches $5.53 After 9.00% Up Move; INTER PIPELINE LTD CANADA (IPPLF) SI Decreased By 8.89%

INTER PIPELINE LTD CANADA (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had a decrease of 8.89% in short interest. IPPLF’s SI was 2.98M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.89% from 3.27 million shares previously. With 13,400 avg volume, 222 days are for INTER PIPELINE LTD CANADA (OTCMKTS:IPPLF)’s short sellers to cover IPPLF’s short positions. It closed at $18.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 2.31 million shares traded. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has declined 31.95% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 16/03/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – COEUR SEES SILVERTIP PRODUCTION UP TO 750TPD VS 250TPD IN APRIL; 17/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): Workshop Offered in Coeur d’Alene – (4/17/2018); 25/04/2018 – COEUR MINING 1Q ADJ EPS $0.000, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.750C; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Acquisition of Silvertip Mine; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Expected Growth in Production, Scale, Earnings; 07/05/2018 – Coeur to Live Webcast 2018 Investor Day; 06/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with European Central Bank Executive Board Member, Benoît Coeuré; 04/05/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Goldman Sachs’ Leveraged Finance Conference; 25/04/2018 – COEUR MINING INC – QTRLY SHR $0.00The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.30B company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $6.03 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CDE worth $116.82M more.

More notable recent Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Inter Pipeline Is A Takeover Target – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on Inter Pipeline Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Inter Pipeline Is A Great Dividend Play – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Inter Pipeline’s 9% Yield Safe? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Inter Pipeline: A Safe 8.39% Yield With A Declining Payout Ratio And A Monthly Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation, natural gas liquids processing, and bulk liquid storage businesses in Canada and Europe. The company has market cap of $7.46 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Oil Sands Transportation, Conventional Oil Pipelines, Natural Gas Liquids Processing, and Bulk Liquid Storage. It has a 15.64 P/E ratio. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products, such as bitumen blend and diluent through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity.

Among 3 analysts covering Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coeur Mining has $5.5 highest and $5.2500 lowest target. $5.42’s average target is -1.99% below currents $5.53 stock price. Coeur Mining had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Roth Capital on Wednesday, August 7. FBR Capital maintained Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, August 9.

More notable recent Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coeur Mining: A Turnaround In The Making – Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Silver Stocks Are Soaring Again Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coeur Mining: Why I’m Loading Up – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ossen Innovation and Alexco Resource among Energy/Materials gainers; Yuma Energy and Rosehill Resources among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. The firm holds interests in the Palmarejo silver and gold mine located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns interests in the San BartolomÃ© silver mine in Bolivia; the Endeavor zinc, lead, and silver mine located in Australia; the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Joaquin silver-gold exploration project located in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $120,180 activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $71,000 was bought by Whelan Thomas S. THOMPSON J KENNETH had bought 15,000 shares worth $43,935. On Thursday, May 23 Sandoval Brian E bought $5,245 worth of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) or 1,750 shares.