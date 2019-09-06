Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) Reaches $5.15 After 9.00% Up Move; Winslow Capital Management Has Raised Its Centene (CNC) Stake

The stock of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.15. About 1.61 million shares traded. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has declined 31.95% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 08/03/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Upcoming ROTH Conference; 25/04/2018 – COEUR MINING INC – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 16/03/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Improved Geopolitical Risk Profile; 25/04/2018 – COEUR MINING 1Q ADJ EPS $0.000, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.750C; 25/04/2018 – Coeur Mining 1Q EPS 1c; 04/05/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Goldman Sachs’ Leveraged Finance Conference; 25/05/2018 – COEUR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Public Meeting, Coeur d’Alene District Resource Advisory Council, IdahoThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $1.14B company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $5.61 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CDE worth $102.96 million more.

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Centene Corp (CNC) stake by 104.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc acquired 49,090 shares as Centene Corp (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 95,970 shares with $5.10 million value, up from 46,880 last quarter. Centene Corp now has $19.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.18. About 346,040 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT

More notable recent Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coeur Mining: Why I’m Loading Up – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Silver Stocks Are Soaring Again Today – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “55 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Cheap Gold and Silver Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $120,180 activity. Sandoval Brian E had bought 1,750 shares worth $5,245. THOMPSON J KENNETH had bought 15,000 shares worth $43,935 on Tuesday, May 21. 25,000 Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares with value of $71,000 were bought by Whelan Thomas S.

Analysts await Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 72.73% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Coeur Mining, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Coeur Mining, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 132.64 million shares or 1.01% less from 133.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Serv Advisors has invested 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Hsbc Holding Plc invested in 22,395 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) for 16,618 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0% stake. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 147,040 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0% invested in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). First Mercantile Commerce reported 9,815 shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt Com Ltd Liability Com invested in 732,202 shares. Gru One Trading L P reported 0% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Hrt Lc reported 11,713 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 10,608 shares or 0% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 387,739 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). U S Investors holds 145,225 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Group accumulated 26,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm holds interests in the Palmarejo silver and gold mine located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns interests in the San BartolomÃ© silver mine in Bolivia; the Endeavor zinc, lead, and silver mine located in Australia; the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Joaquin silver-gold exploration project located in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina.

Among 3 analysts covering Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coeur Mining has $5.5 highest and $5.2500 lowest target. $5.42’s average target is 5.24% above currents $5.15 stock price. Coeur Mining had 6 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 9 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, June 25. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Judging Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity. Another trade for 2,850 shares valued at $151,022 was made by BLUME JESSICA L. on Friday, July 26.

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 1.48M shares to 1.92M valued at $243.08M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) stake by 29,173 shares and now owns 1.56 million shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.