Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) EPS Estimated At $-0.10; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Upped Science Applications International (SAIC) Position By $338,200

Analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to report $-0.10 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 1,100.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Coeur Mining, Inc.’s analysts see -9.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 7.11% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 8.12M shares traded or 45.31% up from the average. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has declined 31.95% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Coeur Mining Outlook to Positive From Stable; 25/04/2018 – Coeur Mining 1Q Rev $163.3M; 25/04/2018 – Coeur Files Technical Report for Kensington Mine; 08/03/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Upcoming ROTH Conference; 11/04/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – St Louis County: St. Louis County Executive Adds Land to Creve Coeur Park; 29/03/2018 – Coeur d’Alene Resort Significantly Upgrades All Guestrooms, Conference Center; 16/03/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Goldman Sachs’ Leveraged Finance Conference; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Acquisition of Silvertip Mine

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased Science Applications International (SAIC) stake by 18.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company acquired 4,450 shares as Science Applications International (SAIC)’s stock rose 16.51%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 28,841 shares with $2.22M value, up from 24,391 last quarter. Science Applications International now has $4.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.97% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.17. About 454,707 shares traded or 6.25% up from the average. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 08/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS – ORDER TO CONTINUE TO DEVELOP, OPERATE, MAINTAIN OVER 191 VIRTUAL APPLICATIONS; 06/03/2018 – SAIC HAS NO INTEREST IN BUYING FOREIGN CARMAKERS NOW: CHAIRMAN; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Rating To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-1 Retail Auto Mortgage Loan Securitization; 23/03/2018 – SAIC Awarded Training Support Systems – Enterprise Contract by U.S. Army; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q Net $51M; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-2 Retail Auto Loan Securitization; 04/04/2018 – GRUPO ROTOPLAS REACHES A PRELIM PACT TO BUY IPS S.A.I.C; 29/03/2018 – SAIC MOTOR 600104.SS SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 7.5 PCT Y/Y; 06/03/2018 – SAIC HAS $100M FUND IN SILICON VALLEY FOR INVESTMENT: CHAIRMAN

Among 2 analysts covering SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (NYSE:SAIC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION has $9600 highest and $7700 lowest target. $83.33’s average target is 3.94% above currents $80.17 stock price. SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, March 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.40, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SAIC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 83.87 million shares or 199.86% more from 27.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ami Asset Corporation invested in 156,264 shares or 0.89% of the stock. The Maryland-based Proshare Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 31,944 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 701,859 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Homrich Berg invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Raymond James Advsrs Inc reported 0.01% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Marshall Wace Llp reported 3,686 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cullinan Assoc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Profund has invested 0.02% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). 11,350 are owned by Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Ack Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 254,000 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 9 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% stake.

More notable recent Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Science Applications International Corporation’s (NYSE:SAIC) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nazzic S. Keene Becomes Chief Executive Officer of SAIC – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$87.17, Is It Time To Put Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Know What Science Applications International Corporation’s (NYSE:SAIC) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 3,798 shares to 81,774 valued at $13.06 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) stake by 9,362 shares and now owns 12,412 shares. Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) was reduced too.

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The firm holds interests in the Palmarejo silver and gold mine located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns interests in the San Bartolom?? silver mine in Bolivia; the Endeavor zinc, lead, and silver mine located in Australia; the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Joaquin silver-gold exploration project located in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $120,180 activity. Sandoval Brian E also bought $5,245 worth of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) on Thursday, May 23. $71,000 worth of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares were bought by Whelan Thomas S. THOMPSON J KENNETH also bought $43,935 worth of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Coeur Mining has $6.75 highest and $5.5 lowest target. $6.08’s average target is 18.75% above currents $5.12 stock price. Coeur Mining had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Noble Financial. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by FBR Capital. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of CDE in report on Friday, February 22 to “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coeur Mining: Impressive Run-Up – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “45 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Such Is Life: How Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coeur Mining’s Q2 shows double-digit production gains across all metals – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.