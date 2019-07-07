Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) EPS Estimated At $-0.07; Atria Investments Cut Kimberly Clark (KMB) Position

Atria Investments Llc decreased Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) stake by 56.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atria Investments Llc sold 4,337 shares as Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)’s stock rose 10.84%. The Atria Investments Llc holds 3,276 shares with $406,000 value, down from 7,613 last quarter. Kimberly Clark Corp now has $47.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 833,441 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to report $-0.07 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 800.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Coeur Mining, Inc.’s analysts see -36.36% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 3.87M shares traded. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has declined 61.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 09/04/2018 – COEUR MINING INC – FULL-YEAR PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 36.0 – 39.4 MLN SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCES REMAINS UNCHANGED; 08/03/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Upcoming ROTH Conference; 16/03/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – COEUR MINING INC – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 08/03/2018 – COEUR SEES SILVERTIP PRODUCTION UP TO 750TPD VS 250TPD IN APRIL; 27/04/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – FBI: FBI Honors Founder of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s STOP Violence Program; 04/05/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Goldman Sachs’ Leveraged Finance Conference; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES COEUR’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; ALL OTHER RATINGS; 17/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): April 17 Medicare workshop offered in Coeur d’Alene

More notable recent Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Gold Stocks Rose as Much as 15.3% Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “34 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Gold and Silver Stocks That Are Soaring – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Coeur Mining, Spark Therapeutics, and Tandem Diabetes Care Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. The company has market cap of $946.78 million. The firm holds interests in the Palmarejo silver and gold mine located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns interests in the San Bartolom?? silver mine in Bolivia; the Endeavor zinc, lead, and silver mine located in Australia; the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Joaquin silver-gold exploration project located in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $120,180 activity. $71,000 worth of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares were bought by Whelan Thomas S. Shares for $43,935 were bought by THOMPSON J KENNETH on Tuesday, May 21. Another trade for 1,750 shares valued at $5,245 was made by Sandoval Brian E on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Coeur Mining, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 132.64 million shares or 1.01% less from 133.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Gluskin Sheff &, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 311,660 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Company owns 16,618 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc has 0% invested in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) for 17.28M shares. Sloane Robinson Llp invested in 1% or 362,000 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Gru Lc has 0% invested in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) for 275,923 shares. 652,624 are held by Sprott. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Ftb invested 0% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). U S Global Invsts stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Frontier Management Co Ltd Liability Co has 732,202 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 317,549 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Among 3 analysts covering Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Coeur Mining had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Noble Financial. BMO Capital Markets downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $6 target in Friday, February 22 report. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability holds 295,356 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Beach Inv Counsel Pa has 0.26% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Armstrong Henry H owns 2,493 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gulf Intl National Bank (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 83,509 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 4,748 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt Company has 0.2% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 71,980 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited reported 0.01% stake. 6,452 were reported by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Ltd Liability Com. Heritage Investors Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 3,974 shares. Davis R M invested in 0.06% or 12,331 shares. Eastern Bancorporation has invested 0.25% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 6,406 are held by Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Company. Strs Ohio accumulated 220,913 shares. Aull & Monroe Inv Mngmt Corporation owns 0.15% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,303 shares. Rodgers Brothers invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Kimberly Clark Corporation (KMB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Alibaba and JD.com Want to Lock in Merchants With Big Data Deals – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Stocks to Buy for the Coming Recession – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $560.39M for 21.02 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.

Atria Investments Llc increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 22,472 shares to 55,562 valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Au Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) stake by 67,254 shares and now owns 77,744 shares. Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) was raised too.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity. The insider PALMER ANTHONY J. sold $704,703.

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 23. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) rating on Thursday, January 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $113 target. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, April 23 to “Outperform”. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, January 18 by JP Morgan.