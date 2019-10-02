Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) EPS Estimated At $-0.03; Amrep (AXR) SI Increased By 9.79%

Amrep Corporation (NYSE:AXR) had an increase of 9.79% in short interest. AXR’s SI was 21,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 9.79% from 19,400 shares previously. With 9,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Amrep Corporation (NYSE:AXR)’s short sellers to cover AXR’s short positions. The SI to Amrep Corporation’s float is 0.55%. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 1,797 shares traded. AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) has declined 12.86% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AXR News: 09/03/2018 Amrep Short-Interest Ratio Rises 161% to 46 Days; 19/03/2018 – AMREP CORP – QTRLY REV $10.4 MLN VS $9.8 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Amrep Corp 3Q Loss/Shr 35c; 19/03/2018 – Amrep Corp 3Q Rev $10.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ AMREP Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXR)

Analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to report $-0.03 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 72.73% from last quarter’s $-0.11 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Coeur Mining, Inc.’s analysts see -72.73% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 3.14M shares traded. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has declined 31.95% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 07/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 25/04/2018 – Coeur Mining 1Q EPS 1c; 08/03/2018 Coeur Announces Commencement of Production at Silvertip; 25/04/2018 – COEUR MINING INC – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 09/04/2018 – Coeur Mining Full-Year Production Guidance of 36.0 – 39.4 M Silver Equivalent Ounces Remains Unchanged; 16/03/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – St Louis County: St. Louis County Executive Adds Land to Creve Coeur Park; 11/04/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Coeur Mining Outlook to Positive From Stable; 17/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): Workshop Offered in Coeur d’Alene – (4/17/2018)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company has market cap of $47.35 million. The companyÂ’s Fulfillment Services segment provides fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, and print and digital marketing solutions, as well as product fulfillment warehousing, processing, and distribution services. It has a 36.56 P/E ratio. This segment offers its services for consumer publications, trade publications, membership organizations, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and other direct marketers.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold AMREP Corporation shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 1.57 million shares or 5.04% more from 1.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 8,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Perritt Cap has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR). Moreover, Robotti Robert has 1.43% invested in AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR). Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 0% invested in AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) for 2,915 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc accumulated 56,720 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR). Blackrock invested in 0% or 12,347 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0% invested in AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR). Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR). Oppenheimer And Close Ltd Liability Corporation has 74,073 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Arbiter Cap Limited Com holds 0.13% or 84,259 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn owns 1 shares. First Foundation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) for 67,517 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management stated it has 0.01% in AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR). Weber Alan W accumulated 141,360 shares or 0.37% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold Coeur Mining, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 142.88 million shares or 7.72% more from 132.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advsr reported 0.03% stake. Oakworth has 0% invested in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 312,770 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 125,520 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 384,135 shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Blackrock holds 0% or 16.25 million shares in its portfolio. Millennium Lc has 551,501 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P has invested 0.03% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Wells Fargo & Company Mn, California-based fund reported 151,205 shares. Alliancebernstein L P holds 0% or 206,606 shares. Raymond James & reported 39,150 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated reported 150,000 shares stake. 100,000 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa).

Among 4 analysts covering Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coeur Mining has $7.8000 highest and $5.2500 lowest target. $6.01’s average target is 19.01% above currents $5.05 stock price. Coeur Mining had 8 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Roth Capital. The rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold” on Friday, August 9. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co on Tuesday, September 24 with “Buy”. The stock of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by B. Riley & Co.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $120,180 activity. Shares for $5,245 were bought by Sandoval Brian E on Thursday, May 23. $71,000 worth of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was bought by Whelan Thomas S on Friday, May 31. 15,000 shares were bought by THOMPSON J KENNETH, worth $43,935 on Tuesday, May 21.