Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) and NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Comparing side by side

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) and NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Gold. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining Inc. 4 2.12 N/A -0.39 0.00 NovaGold Resources Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

Demonstrates Coeur Mining Inc. and NovaGold Resources Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -4.1% NovaGold Resources Inc. 0.00% -67.6% -41.4%

Volatility and Risk

Coeur Mining Inc. has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, NovaGold Resources Inc. has beta of -0.22 which is 122.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Coeur Mining Inc. are 1.4 and 1. Competitively, NovaGold Resources Inc. has 76.6 and 76.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. NovaGold Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coeur Mining Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Coeur Mining Inc. and NovaGold Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 NovaGold Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -2.87% for Coeur Mining Inc. with consensus target price of $5.42.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.2% of Coeur Mining Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.3% of NovaGold Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.6% of Coeur Mining Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 23.8% of NovaGold Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coeur Mining Inc. -4.37% 13.86% 34.5% -8.55% -31.95% 2.91% NovaGold Resources Inc. -3.44% 10.38% 55.81% 61.1% 44.16% 56.2%

For the past year Coeur Mining Inc. has weaker performance than NovaGold Resources Inc.

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. The company holds interests in the Palmarejo silver and gold mine located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. It also owns interests in the San BartolomÃ© silver mine in Bolivia; the Endeavor zinc, lead, and silver mine located in Australia; the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Joaquin silver-gold exploration project located in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina. Coeur Mining, Inc. markets its silver and gold concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States, China, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska; and a 50% interest in the Galore Creek property, a copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 293,837 acres in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.