Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Gold company, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Coeur Mining Inc. has 73.4% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.29% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Coeur Mining Inc. has 1.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.28% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Coeur Mining Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining Inc. 0.00% -8.40% -4.10% Industry Average 8.77% 5.34% 2.28%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Coeur Mining Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 41.67M 475.17M 74.06

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Coeur Mining Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 2.00 1.78 1.57 2.63

$6.08 is the average target price of Coeur Mining Inc., with a potential upside of 30.47%. The rivals have a potential upside of 154.96%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that Coeur Mining Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Coeur Mining Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coeur Mining Inc. -6.21% -18.72% -36.09% -31.97% -61.2% -29.08% Industry Average 2.79% 3.93% 9.82% 27.06% 20.57% 20.33%

For the past year Coeur Mining Inc. had bearish trend while Coeur Mining Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Coeur Mining Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Coeur Mining Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.31 and has 1.66 Quick Ratio. Coeur Mining Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coeur Mining Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Coeur Mining Inc. has a beta of 0.44 and its 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Coeur Mining Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.58 which is 41.90% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Coeur Mining Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Coeur Mining Inc.

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. The company holds interests in the Palmarejo silver and gold mine located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. It also owns interests in the San BartolomÃ© silver mine in Bolivia; the Endeavor zinc, lead, and silver mine located in Australia; the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Joaquin silver-gold exploration project located in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina. Coeur Mining, Inc. markets its silver and gold concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States, China, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.