Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) Analysts See $-0.10 EPS; Ak Steel Holding (AKS) Has 0.99 Sentiment

Analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to report $-0.10 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 1,100.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Coeur Mining, Inc.’s analysts see -9.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 3.86M shares traded. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has declined 61.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 07/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Coeur’s Outlook To Positive; All Other Ratings Affirmed; 08/03/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Upcoming ROTH Conference; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Acquisition of Silvertip Mine; 25/04/2018 – Coeur Mining 1Q Rev $163.3M; 16/03/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – COEUR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Coeur Mining Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDE); 08/03/2018 – COEUR SEES SILVERTIP PRODUCTION UP TO 750TPD VS 250TPD IN APRIL; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Improved Geopolitical Risk Profile

Ak Steel Holding Corp (AKS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 82 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 83 reduced and sold their stock positions in Ak Steel Holding Corp. The funds in our database now have: 190.14 million shares, down from 193.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ak Steel Holding Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 52 Increased: 52 New Position: 30.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $120,180 activity. $5,245 worth of stock was bought by Sandoval Brian E on Thursday, May 23. On Friday, May 31 the insider Whelan Thomas S bought $71,000. THOMPSON J KENNETH also bought $43,935 worth of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) on Tuesday, May 21.

More notable recent Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coeur Mining: Impressive Run-Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Such Is Life: How Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “55 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The firm holds interests in the Palmarejo silver and gold mine located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns interests in the San Bartolom?? silver mine in Bolivia; the Endeavor zinc, lead, and silver mine located in Australia; the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Joaquin silver-gold exploration project located in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina.

Among 3 analysts covering Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Coeur Mining had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Noble Financial on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The stock of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by FBR Capital. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Coeur Mining, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 132.64 million shares or 1.01% less from 133.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 668,739 shares. 2.41M were reported by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Exane Derivatives owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The accumulated 123,087 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association accumulated 28,493 shares or 0% of the stock. Toth Advisory Corporation holds 0% or 475 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) for 206,606 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Financial Grp Inc has invested 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Captrust Fin Advisors stated it has 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) for 16.97M shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) for 147,040 shares. First Manhattan Company reported 0% stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability holds 242,099 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sloane Robinson Llp invested 1% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels and tubular products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $803.51 million. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; specialty stainless and electrical steels in sheet and strip forms; and carbon and stainless steel that is finished into welded steel tubing. It has a 4.92 P/E ratio. The firm also buys and sells steel and steel products, and other materials; and produces metallurgical coal from reserves in Pennsylvania.

The stock increased 2.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.54. About 7.44 million shares traded. AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) has declined 47.05% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 01/05/2018 – AKS, U.S. STEEL FALL AFTER U.S. EXTENDS TEMPORARY TARIFF RELIEF; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $118.7M; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel Expects Market Conditions Will Strengthen in 2Q vs 1Q; 30/04/2018 – AK STEEL 1Q EPS 9C, EST. 2C; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL URGES OTHER INDUSTRIES TO WAKE UP TO UNFAIR TRADE RISK; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel: Expect Automotive, Other Key End-Use Markets to Remain Strong in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 08/03/2018 – AK Steel Applauds President Trump’s Announcement of a 25 Percent Tariff on lmported Steel Under Section 232; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q EPS 9c; 11/04/2018 – AK Steel Women in Manufacturing Honored for Leadership by the Manufacturing Institute

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 4.02% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation for 2.00 million shares. Merriman Wealth Management Llc owns 4.01 million shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corecommodity Management Llc has 0.76% invested in the company for 486,108 shares. The New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.37% in the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 260,000 shares.