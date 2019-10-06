Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) Analysts See $-0.03 EPS; Energous (WATT)’s Sentiment Is 1.46

Analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to report $-0.03 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 72.73% from last quarter’s $-0.11 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Coeur Mining, Inc.’s analysts see -72.73% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 4.06 million shares traded. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has declined 31.95% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 27/04/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Goldman Sachs’ Leveraged Finance Conference; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Expected Growth in Production, Scale, Earnings; 25/04/2018 – Coeur Files Technical Report for Kensington Mine; 25/05/2018 – COEUR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Improved Geopolitical Risk Profile; 08/03/2018 Coeur Announces Commencement of Production at Silvertip; 09/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Public Meeting, Coeur d’Alene District Resource Advisory Council, Idaho

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. The company has market cap of $91.24 million. The companyÂ’s technology could enable wire-free charging solutions for contact charging, as well as at a distance charging. It currently has negative earnings. It develops WattUp, a wire-free charging technology that charges electronic devices by surrounding them with a contained three dimensional radio frequency energy pocket.

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The firm holds interests in the Palmarejo silver and gold mine located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns interests in the San Bartolom?? silver mine in Bolivia; the Endeavor zinc, lead, and silver mine located in Australia; the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Joaquin silver-gold exploration project located in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $120,180 activity. 1,750 shares were bought by Sandoval Brian E, worth $5,245. $43,935 worth of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares were bought by THOMPSON J KENNETH. $71,000 worth of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was bought by Whelan Thomas S.