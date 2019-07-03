Coe Capital Management Upped Its Position in Target (TGT) as Stock Price Declined; Disciplined Growth Investors Boosted Destination Maternity (DEST) Stake by $1.42 Million

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 152.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 12,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,806 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 8,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $87.9. About 1.50M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 17/05/2018 – Target Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 22/03/2018 – Target Could Reap $600 Million In Sales From Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up Low-Single Digits

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Destination Maternity Corp (DEST) by 56.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 711,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Destination Maternity Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.38. About 7,649 shares traded. Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) has declined 24.44% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.87% the S&P500. Some Historical DEST News: 03/05/2018 – Investor Group Issues Open Letter to Hldrs of Destination Maternity Corp; 07/05/2018 – DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP SEES FY 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT TO DOWN APPROXIMATELY 100 BASIS POINTS; 20/04/2018 – NATHAN MILLER SAYS ON APRIL 20, SUBMITTED UPDATE AND SUPPLEMENT TO NOTIFY DESTINATION MATERNITY OF WITHDRAWAL OF HIMSELF AS NOMINEE – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 Destination Maternity Short-Interest Ratio Up 118% to 43 Days; 26/03/2018 – NATHAN G. MILLER – ON MARCH 24, MILLER, SUBMITTED HIS FORMAL NOTICE OF INTENT TO NOMINATE CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO DESTINATION MATERNITY’S BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 19/04/2018 – Destination Maternity 4Q Loss $10.2M; 26/03/2018 – NATHAN G. MILLER- INTEND TO CONDUCT PROXY SOLICITATION TO ELECT NOMINEES TO DESTINATION MATERNITY’S BOARD, APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – DEST HOLDER MILLER CONCERNED ON BOARD ACTIONS ON DIRS. ELECTION; 23/05/2018 – DESTINATION MATERNITY: HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’ PROPOSAL

Since January 15, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $345,350 activity. Mestre Pierre Andre Laurent Marie bought $135,460 worth of Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) on Wednesday, June 26.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C (NYSE:LL) by 32,503 shares to 219,805 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realpage Inc Com (NASDAQ:RP) by 15,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.09M shares, and cut its stake in Plexus Corp Com (NASDAQ:PLXS).

