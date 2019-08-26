Coe Capital Management Stake in Target (TGT) Upped by $1.00 Million; As Independent Bk Group (IBTX) Market Valuation Rose, Macquarie Group LTD Has Increased Position

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 152.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 12,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 20,806 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 8,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $104.68. About 4.26 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target Still Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up in Low-Single Digits; 29/03/2018 – USDA: Target Corporation Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat and Non-Ready-To-Eat Meat And Poultry Products due to Possible Temperature; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 80,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 993,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.95 million, up from 912,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 76,714 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank to buy Guaranty Bancorp for about $1 bln; 25/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. To Acquire Guaranty Bancorp; 04/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED THAT INDEPENDENT BANK PLANS TO OPEN ITS FIRST NEW LOCATION IN COLORADO; 14/03/2018 – Dir Smith Gifts 783 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 04/05/2018 – Independent Bank to Open New Branch in Denver Tech Center; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs; 07/03/2018 Dir Fair Gifts 700 Of Independent Bank Group Inc

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $114,713 activity. Hobart Brian E bought $100,061 worth of stock or 1,790 shares.

More notable recent Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Independent Bank Celebrates the Opening of Denver Tech Center Branch – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Independent Bank to Align Retail Footprint Nasdaq:IBTX – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Independent Bank Group, Inc (IBTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Buys by Top Brass: CLO Hobart’s $299.1K Bet on IBTX – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 62,858 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $27.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 447,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33M shares, and cut its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0% or 209,576 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 5,810 shares in its portfolio. California-based Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Goodman Financial Corp accumulated 0.28% or 10,834 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 9,236 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Company Na has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). 145,931 are owned by National Bank Of America De. Victory Mngmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,444 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt accumulated 184,034 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 6,633 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 317,872 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Elizabeth Park Capital Advsrs Limited holds 5.51% or 269,038 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). First Tru Advsrs LP has 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 45,814 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc holds 0.01% or 294,066 shares in its portfolio.