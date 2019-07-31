Coe Capital Management Position in Five9 (FIVN) Trimmed as Share Value Declined; Capital Management Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Has Decreased by $1.72 Million as Stock Value Rose

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 33,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,220 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33 million, down from 194,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.5. About 1.47 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 07/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic bets on more legroom in economy in trans-Atlantic battle; 05/04/2018 – Personal details related to passport, government identification, security and SkyMiles information were not impacted, Delta said; 04/04/2018 – DAL: @Delta confirms it’s website chat service was involved in a cyber incident, potentially compromising customer payment information; 05/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 65 DELTA CONNECTION REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS EXPECTING TO DELIVER EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.65 – $0.75 FOR MARCH QUARTER – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines is the second-biggest U.S. carrier; 05/04/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 12/04/2018 – DELTA CEO STILL SEES REACHING PREVIOUS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 16,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 22,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 38,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.8. About 176,802 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,210 shares to 24,010 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.86 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 5,716 shares to 62,668 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 43,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,356 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).