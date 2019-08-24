Coe Capital Management Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Lowered by $427,200; Pittenger & Anderson Decreased Its Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $2.29 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 46,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1,825 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91,000, down from 48,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 5.54 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 240 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,609 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 1,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 22/05/2018 – Zūm Hires Former Amazon Executive, Roie Chizik, as CFO; 10/04/2018 – The bill follows efforts by Trump to increase tariffs on Chinese goods while also going after Amazon for supposedly hurting the Post Office; 30/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND VANCOUVER TECH HUB & CREATE; 19/03/2018 – Amazon adds former FDA head to healthcare team, sources say; 08/03/2018 – Amazon to sell commodities directly in Brazil, sources say; 02/04/2018 – The claims may not be accurate, but any efforts to curb the ecommerce giant will likely backfire, giving Amazon another win; 15/05/2018 – CRG Makes First Investment in Portland Market; 14/05/2018 – Uber Hires Former Amazon Executive for Key European Role; 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Service First Launched Last Month in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas, Virginia Beach, Va

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,500 shares to 10,010 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

