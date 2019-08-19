Coe Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Mastec (MTZ) by $360,576 as Valuation Rose; As Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Caxton Associates LP Has Lowered Its Position

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) by 57.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 51,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The hedge fund held 38,115 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449,000, down from 89,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.01. About 902,664 shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust: David J. Hegarty Stepping Down as Chief Operating Officer on April 30; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Francis Appointed as Pres and Chief Operating Officer; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q EPS 99c; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Bd and Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Net $237.4M; 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q EPS 99c; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $275.8M, EST. $273.9M; 02/04/2018 Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Board and Management Changes; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 7,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 53,769 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 61,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $60.83. About 536,402 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN

More notable recent Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) For Its 7.4% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Senior Housing Properties: I’m Not Chasing Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) While The Price Tanked 66% – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RMR Group announces secondary offering of 7,942,245 common shares – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RMR Client Companies Price Offering of 7942245 Common Shares of The RMR Group Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SNH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 164.54 million shares or 0.57% less from 165.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) or 197 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Daiwa Secs Group Inc owns 0% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 39,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 34,509 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors invested in 0% or 33,305 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership has 9,252 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 45,430 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company holds 0% or 15 shares. Lakeview Capital Partners Lc reported 11,440 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.01% or 14,651 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.32% or 149,100 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Mellon accumulated 4.25 million shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 83,159 shares. 2,415 are held by Legg Mason.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,909 shares to 34,500 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 9,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 37,363 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co owns 14,213 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Belgium-based Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.07% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Moreover, Frontier Mngmt Lc has 0.38% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 54,445 shares. Sg Americas Secs has 0.04% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 88,751 shares. Advisory Ser Networks has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Carmignac Gestion holds 0.07% or 133,727 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 208,296 shares. Kings Point Capital Management invested in 800 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc owns 295 shares. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division holds 127 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research Incorporated has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 27,762 shares.